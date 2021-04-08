Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.69, with a volume of 3400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

