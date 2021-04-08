WePower (WPR) Price Hits $0.0690 on Major Exchanges

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. WePower has a total market capitalization of $47.49 million and $4.08 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WePower has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00055829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.23 or 0.00628827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00081352 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About WePower

WePower is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,741,116 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

