Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.81% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PAI stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.