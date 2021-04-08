WeTrust Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $934,859.92 and $143.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.32 or 0.00637056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00082308 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030236 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

