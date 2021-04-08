Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Trading Up 4.6%

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.20. Approximately 2,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10.

Whitbread Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

