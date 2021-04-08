White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.38% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $136,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 81,017.9% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,172,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,043,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,110.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,172.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,015.20. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $752.10 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

