Whiteheart Price Tops $2,958.52 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $2,958.52 or 0.05083094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $26.30 million and $2.92 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00264785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.27 or 0.00801099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,838.05 or 0.99372695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018239 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.19 or 0.00704754 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.