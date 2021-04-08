William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,477 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after buying an additional 940,073 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after acquiring an additional 206,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,955,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 64,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

