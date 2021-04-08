Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.68.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $178.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.