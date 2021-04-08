Wills Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 51,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 539,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,551,000 after buying an additional 299,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

