Wing Price Hits $61.09 (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $61.09 or 0.00105882 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $90.84 million and $14.15 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wing has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00264925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.79 or 0.00795158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,649.26 or 0.99915184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00709629 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,611,975 coins and its circulating supply is 1,486,975 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

