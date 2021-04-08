Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of WING stock opened at $137.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a one year low of $92.29 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.96.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $10,118,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

