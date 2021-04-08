WINk (WIN) Trading Up 242.6% Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, WINk has traded 242.6% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $604.14 million and approximately $1.39 billion worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026472 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

