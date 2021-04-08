Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Down to $193.64

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $193.64, but opened at $186.76. Winmark shares last traded at $186.76, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.10 and a 200-day moving average of $179.25. The firm has a market cap of $693.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 36,421.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

