WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 100,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 55,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.