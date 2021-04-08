WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.75. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WETF. Northland Securities increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $991.03 million, a P/E ratio of -60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

