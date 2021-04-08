Wolfe Research Downgrades General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to Underperform

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GD. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.11. 878,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

