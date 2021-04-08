Woodcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $86,148.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $818,694.07 and $86,148.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 57.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,147.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,084.21 or 0.03584380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00389402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $642.52 or 0.01104989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.74 or 0.00460452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.85 or 0.00429684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00033818 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.00 or 0.00319880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

