Woodstock Corp Acquires 2,417 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,167,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 81.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 117,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 52,570 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.12.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,377. The company has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of -66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

