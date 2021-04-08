Woodstock Corp Buys 1,115 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 126,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 13,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,402,713. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $113.29 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

