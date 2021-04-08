Woodstock Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,847,635. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

