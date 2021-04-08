Woodstock Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after buying an additional 77,688 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.04. 106,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,986,551. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

