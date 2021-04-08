Woodstock Corp Has $8.86 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.08. 27,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.