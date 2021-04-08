Woodstock Corp Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Woodstock Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 32,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,677. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $76.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

