Woodstock Corp Purchases 2,110 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.86. 7,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,203. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,151.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

