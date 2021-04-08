Woodstock Corp Purchases 2,216 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 62.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.