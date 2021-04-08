Woodstock Corp Purchases 283,250 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 250.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,250 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp owned about 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. 414,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,697,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.