Woodstock Corp Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,108.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $12.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,251.20. 23,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,505. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,182.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2,244.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,066.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,812.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

