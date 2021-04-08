Woodstock Corp Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after buying an additional 183,123 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,302,000 after buying an additional 283,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Argus raised their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.62.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.42 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.