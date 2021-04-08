Woodstock Corp Sells 240 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Woodstock Corp lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 3.3% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Woodstock Corp owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $26,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.36.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $509.34. 2,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.16 and a fifty-two week high of $516.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

