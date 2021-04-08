Woodstock Corp Sells 350 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $479.89. 21,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.68 and its 200-day moving average is $417.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $267.17 and a one year high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.