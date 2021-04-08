Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.76

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 8602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

