Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.76

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 8602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75.
About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
