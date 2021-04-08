Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Workiva worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

In other news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,428,883.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $92.66 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.