WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.21

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.21 and last traded at C$16.17, with a volume of 38178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.52.

WIR.U has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.75 price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

