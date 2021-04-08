Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $31,860.00.

Wrap Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.