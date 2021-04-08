Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Hits One Day Volume of $483.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00010317 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $393,401.17 and approximately $483.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00262182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.04 or 0.00786368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,210.80 or 1.00155956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00702349 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

