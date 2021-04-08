Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Down 1.4% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion and $225.26 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $58,121.49 or 0.99938513 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00036063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00101691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005322 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 143,952 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

