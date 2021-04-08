Wrapped BNB Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $409.34 or 0.00704626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $1.23 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00071438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00266965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.40 or 0.00792519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,141.41 or 1.00082839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00018440 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,578,680 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

