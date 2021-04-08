Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $400.84 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $400.84 or 0.00697756 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00783562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.25 or 0.99709407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016959 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,392,223 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.