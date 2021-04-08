Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $748,541.82 and approximately $8,200.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $389.66 or 0.00667469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00264963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.04 or 0.00791445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,344.56 or 0.99940755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00706430 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars.

