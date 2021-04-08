Wrapped NXM Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.18 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $96.12 million and $16.18 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.32 or 0.00098907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00055524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00084483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.55 or 0.00630803 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

