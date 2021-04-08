WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSPOF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $99.35 on Thursday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $101.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

