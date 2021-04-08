X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $601.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $601.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003631 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,548,164,915 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

