Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

