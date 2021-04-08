Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

XEL stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

