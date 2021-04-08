Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) & Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Head-To-Head Contrast

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Energy and Consolidated Edison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73% Consolidated Edison 11.06% 7.77% 2.43%

Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Edison has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Xcel Energy and Consolidated Edison, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 1 7 1 0 2.00 Consolidated Edison 5 6 1 0 1.67

Xcel Energy currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Consolidated Edison has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.16%. Given Xcel Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than Consolidated Edison.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Consolidated Edison pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Xcel Energy pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Consolidated Edison pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years and Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xcel Energy and Consolidated Edison’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.16 $1.37 billion $2.64 25.65 Consolidated Edison $12.57 billion 2.05 $1.34 billion $4.37 17.19

Xcel Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Consolidated Edison. Consolidated Edison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Consolidated Edison on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 533 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 64 distribution substations; 89,673 in-service line transformers; 3,729 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,210 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,341 miles of mains and 377,490 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. The company primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1823 and is based in New York, New York.

