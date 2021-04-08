Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEBEF. Roth Capital lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $7.25 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

