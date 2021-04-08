Xend Finance (XEND) Hits Market Cap of $24.06 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $24.06 million and $9.81 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00783562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.25 or 0.99709407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00697756 BTC.

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

