Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.38). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,707. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $622.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

