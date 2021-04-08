Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Down 12%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF)’s share price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.30. 65,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 505,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

